TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language services and technologies for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by Air Corsica, the Mediterranean island of Corsica's premier air carrier, to support the launch and ongoing maintenance of a new English version of its French-language site.

With a strong existing presence and brand reputation among French-speaking customers, Air Corsica sought to enhance their outreach to English-speaking markets and to support the growth of their profile in a new international destination in the United Kingdom. To streamline their content management process, Air Corsica deployed TransPerfect's GlobalLink Connect for Drupal, a solution that automates many of the manual tasks associated with the translation and management of global content.

Using customized workflow technology that integrated with Air Corsica's existing instance of Drupal, GlobalLink Connect simplified the launch and ongoing maintenance of the company's English-language site by automatically routing new content to TransPerfect's production teams for translation, review, and final placement. All localized text was returned to Drupal-ready to launch.

"Right now we have a tremendous opportunity to ramp up international activity and target new global markets," stated Jean-Paul Filippini, Digital E-Commerce Manager at Air Corsica. "While we have operated flights to the United Kingdom in the past, we have never been able to effectively communicate with our customers living there. TransPerfect's GlobalLink technology will allow our English-speaking customers to book flights online directly in their native language."

Dan O'Sullivan, Vice President of TransPerfect and head of the company's specialized travel group, remarked, "With a proven track record of success operating in Corsica and throughout France, Air Corsica is now taking the logical next step as they aim to expand their success abroad. We are proud to have been chosen to help in this very exciting stage of their journey as they build new relationships with English-speaking flyers."

About Air Corsica

Air Corsica is Corsica's principal airline and among the largest companies on the island. Founded 28 years ago, the regional airline rapidly took a leading position as the island's air transport specialist, carrying 1.7 million passengers a year. Air Corsica operates over 20,000 flights a year across 33 routes with a fleet of six Airbus A320s and six ATR72s serving four Corsican airports along with mainland destinations in France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

www.aircorsica.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutionsfor global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

