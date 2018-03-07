Aprimo Reports Significant Growth in 2017, Doubles New Customer Base

CHICAGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo (https://www.aprimo.com/), a leader in global marketing operations and digital asset management (DAM) technology, today announced significant strides made in 2017 to answer the modern marketer's greatest needs.

Over the past year, Aprimo and its customers found there was a continued trend that demanded companies create tailored content to spark consumer engagement and foster positive brand experiences. But executing content marketing effectively has become increasingly difficult, as marketers on average managed 23 customer engagement channels, and research showed that marketing budgets were stagnant, and in many cases decreasing (https://www.enterpriseinnovation.net/article/growth-marketing-budgets-stalled-2017-1591241158), creating a marketing operations gap.

An Aprimo study with Forbes Insights (http://resources.aprimo.com/white-papers-research/forbes-insights-research-report-on-the-future-of-marketing-2)revealed another pain point that widened this operations gap in 2017--74 percent of marketing professionals cited "agility of Marketing Operations" as a top marketing challenge due to the increasing complexity of marketers' growing responsibilities.

Aprimo's best-in-class offerings (Digital Asset Management, Plan and Spend, Marketing Productivity, Distributed Marketing, and Campaign) are proven to help close these operational gaps while optimizing customer experiences, providing organizations an advantage to achieve their goals and secure measurable ROI from marketing budgets.

"From the acquisition of ADAM Software to customer successes and wins, 2017 was a momentous year for marketing operations, our customers, and Aprimo," said Aprimo CEO John Stammen. "Furthermore, the year validated the need for innovative marketing content and operations solutions more than ever before. The future is bright, as proven by our recent recognition as a nominee for the Mira Awards Tech Company of the Year (https://techpoint.org/2018/02/mira-awards-nominees-announcement-2018/), and we look forward to helping marketers succeed by providing the technology that leads digital transformations and grows key customer relationships."

In 2017, Aprimo helped hundreds of thousands of end users better manage more than 300,000 marketing activities, petabytes of digital assets, over 600,000 projects, and $50 billion in marketing spend. Aprimo's customers also showcased the potential of marketing operations and digital asset management in the following ways:

A telecommunications company generated $35 million in additional revenue due to increased marketing throughput.

A multi-brand fashion and retail company managed over 15 million digital assets.

A consumer products company delivered content about more than 11,000 products to over 1,000 users in nearly 50 languages.

A pharmaceutical company saved more than $30 million through increased efficiency.

A top U.S. bank identified and redirected $20 million to higher performing marketing initiatives.

A regional bank reduced turnaround time for content reviews by 50%.

A global technology company gained visibility and alignment of $1 billion in marketing spend.

Aprimo also made significant organizational investments to provide industry solution templates and best practices for Consumer, Financial Services, Life Science, Manufacturing, Technology and Government & Education organizations. Plus, Aprimo grew its customer base to more than 250 of the world's leading brands, including six of the largest top 10 companies ranked in the Fortune 500, five of the top 10 financial services and consumer companies, and more than half of the top 20 U.S. banks. In addition, customers like AT&T, AARP, Anthem, Fabricut, and Pacific Life upgraded to the new Aprimo (SaaS) to turn pain points into advantages and bring order to the increasingly chaotic world of marketing.

One customer, Meyer Corp., activated Aprimo DAM (http://resources.aprimo.com/success-stories/meyer-corporation-success-story) which enabled it to reduce time to market for new products by two months, an improvement of 30%. "Our investment in Aprimo means having a one-stop shop that all users can easily access to locate what they need," said Amber Penland, System Administrator at Meyer. "It's a simple system to learn and use, and the self-service and ease of use has made it invaluable to us."

In addition, Aprimo marked a series of additional achievements in 2017, such as:

Product Evolutions

March: Acquired Belgium-based ADAM Software (http://resources.aprimo.com/press-releases/aprimo-acquires-adam-software), which significantly expanded Aprimo's digital asset management capabilities

May: Launched Aprimo Campaign (http://resources.aprimo.com/press-releases/aprimo-announces-new-cloud-based-campaign-management-solution), a next-generation, cloud-based, campaign management solution that's able to extract data from on-premise and cloud sources

August: Launched a SaaS version of the DAM product (http://resources.aprimo.com/press-releases/aprimo-launches-saas-version-of-category-leading-digital-asset-management-solution), furthering the product's capabilities to increase innovation, expedite implementation, and offer more scalability

October: Launched Aprimo Distributed Marketing (http://resources.aprimo.com/press/aprimo-advances-its-distributed-marketing-platform-with-robust-local-digital-advertising-engine-and-lead-nurture-enhancements) innovations, including lead nurturing, lead scoring, a co-local digital advertising engine, self-service administration and business intelligence capabilities

October: Enhanced artificial intelligence content tagging and integrations (http://resources.aprimo.com/press-releases/aprimo-announces-further-innovation-in-ai-and-ecosystem-integrations-for-digital-asset-management-platform) for Adobe Creative Cloud, Sitecore, IBM Aspera, and desktop applications

November: Launched advanced capabilities for marketing productivity solutions (http://resources.aprimo.com/press-releases/aprimo-evolves-marketing-productivity-solution-with-new-intelligent-capabilities) including intelligent resource planning

Industry recognitions

Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, recognized (http://resources.aprimo.com/aprimo-research/2017-forrester-dam-vendor-landscape) Aprimo as one of only four companies with strong capabilities across all eight categories in the Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management, Oct. 20, 2017, and in the Forrester Vendor Landscape: Product Information Management (PIM), Q3 2017.

Aprimo was a Stackie Award winner (https://martechtoday.com/martech-conference-2017-stackies-hackies-winners-198272) at the 2017 MarTech conference, which recognized the top marketing stacks that are most effective at serving organizations' needs.

Ed Breault, Aprimo's Vice President and Head of Marketing, was recognized among the winners for DMNews' 40 Under 40 award (http://www.dmnews.com/marketing-strategy/40under40-2017-ed-breault-aprimo/article/704842/).

