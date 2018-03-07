DFDS A/S: UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDINGS IN DFDS

investor news

no. 22

The two members of DFDS' Executive Board have increased their holdings of shares in the Company since the release of DFDS' Q4 2017 report on 8 February 2018.

Niels Smedegaard, CEO, now holds 143,263 shares and Torben Carlsen, CFO, holds 123,820 shares. Before the release of the Q4 report their holdings were 118,168 and 80,000 shares, respectively.

The shareholdings are in line with DFDS' remuneration policy as decided by the General Meeting. An aim of the policy is to ensure alignment between management and shareholders regarding value creation.

Management's current holding of shares in DFDS are available from https://www.dfds.com/group/about/management (https://www.dfds.com/group/about/management)

Contact

Niels Smedegaard,CEO, +45 33 42 34 00

Torben Carlsen, CFO, +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97

