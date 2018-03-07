VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/07/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is proud to announce that it's cofounder and original chairman of the board, Mr. Jean Descarreaux, has been awarded by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) its 2018 Special Achievement Award. From time to time, PDAC presents a Special Achievement Award that recognizes exceptional contributions to the mineral industry. Mr. Descarreaux received this award for founding the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) and developing the mineral exploration sector in Quebec.

A summary of Mr. Descarreaux's lifetime achievement can be found on the PDAC website via the link - PDAC - 2018 Special Achievement Award.

Mr. Descarreaux passed away in March 2017 at the age of 76. His legacy is Quebec's strong, vibrant mineral exploration sector.

