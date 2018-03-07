Ripple News UpdateYesterday, in a statement that received surprisingly little attention, the Japanese Bank Consortium unveiled a mobile app built on Ripple's distributed ledger.The app is called "MoneyTap." It will give customers the power to send money around the country with zero delays, rendering the "three to five business days" model completely meaningless. (Source: "Ripple Powered Mobile App to Provide On-Demand Domestic Payments in Japan," Ripple, March 6, 2018.)Consumers will have access to Ripple's blockchain through their bank, in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...