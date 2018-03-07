AdGreetz today announced that Umang Bedi, the former Managing Director of Facebook India and South Asia, has joined AdGreetz as an advisor. In this role, Mr. Bedi will help expedite the growth of AdGreetz' business in India and Asia, while providing ongoing insight and guidance.

"Following AdGreetz' recent successes with BMW and Flipkart in India, we were introduced to Umang, who immediately embraced our company's unique and infinite capabilities for revolutionizing brand marketing, acquiring new customers and building stronger relationships," said Eric Frankel, CEO and Founder of AdGreetz. "On the spot, we knew that we wanted Umang to join our team, as he is the sort of leader we want associated with AdGreetz. He possesses the ingenuity, with an eye on innovation, to help us further expand our global footprint."

Umang Bedi has recently been appointed as the President of Dailyhunt, India's leader in news and regional language content. Prior to joining Dailyhunt, Umang concluded a successful tenure as the Managing Director of Facebook for India and South Asia. His contributions were instrumental in India emerging as amongst the largest markets for Facebook globally. He built and maintained strategic relationships with top clients and regional agencies throughout the territories he handled, resulting in substantial growth for the company. Umang has led global enterprises such as Adobe, Intuit, Symantec in India and South Asia. The Harvard Business School Alumnus has been the recipient of numerous awards including Fortune India 40 Under 40, GQ's 50 Most Influential Young Indians and 40 Under 40 by the Economic Times.

"Throughout my career at Facebook, Adobe and Intuit, I've seen a wide variety of entrepreneurs and technologies that promised to change the landscape of a respective industry, but fell short of their aspirations," said Umang Bedi. "However, when Eric introduced me to AdGreetz and I literally got to see the results of their proprietary video platform on my clients' campaigns, as an executive at Facebook, I knew this was something very special that I should be a part of," said Umang Bedi.

Umang Bedi joins an esteemed group of AdGreetz advisors including Brandon Berger, Worldwide Chief Digital Officer for Ogilvy Mather, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, Mark Pedowitz, President of The CW Television Network and Cynthia Sexton, EVP of Partnerships Content at Universal Music Group.

About AdGreetz

AdGreetz is the leading proprietary SaaS video personalization platform that empowers brands worldwide to build stronger relationships with consumers, drive revenue and accelerate their digital transformation by allowing them to converse with (past, current and potential) customers on an individual level with millions of hyper-relevant, "smart", data-driven, personalized, video messages and ads (on 18 digital and traditional channels) that engage and activate 50-500 percent better than other marketing tactics. Channels include: email, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, display, premium video, print, outdoor, point of purchase, apps, on-pack, OTT, Snapchat and website.

Current and past clients include: Amazon, Google, Zalando, West Elm, Forever 21, JustFab, Anheuser-Busch, Quaker, PepsiCo, Kraft, General Mills, Flipkart, Myntra, Post Holdings, BMW, Toyota, Acura, Intel, LG, Lenovo, Disney, DirecTV, The Wall Street Journal, HBO, NBC, ABC, Hearst, Universal Pictures

AdGreetz is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Brooklyn.

