SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Zynex, Inc.

The report is available here: ZYXI March Update Note.

Based in Lone Tree, CO, Zynex, Inc. (OTCQB: ZYXI, "Zynex") produces medical devices that utilize electrotherapy to treat pain and rehabilitation. The company's flagship product, NexWave™, is an FDA-cleared electrotherapy medical device that offers non-invasive, non-addictive treatment of chronic and acute pain. With a growing active installed base of over 50,000 devices, NexWave™ provides Zynex with a high margin revenue stream with recurring attributes from supplies and consumables. Beyond NexWave™, Zynex offers additional solutions for pain management, neuro-monitoring and stroke recovery. Zynex is in the process of completing an impressive turnaround, and appears well-positioned for growth. Upcoming catalysts include continued execution in NexWave™ and possible regulatory clearance for the CM1500, a new class 2 device targeting the large unmet need for post-surgery blood volume monitoring. Zynex has also announced its intention to uplist shares to a national exchange - likely the NYSE American or Nasdaq CM - which has the potential to raise its visibility in its industry as well as among institutional investors restricted from investing in OTC companies.

Highlights from the update include:

Zynex reports better than expected 4Q17 results

On February 28, 2018, Zynex released positive 4Q17 results, which came in higher than our estimates and the high end of the company's pre-announcement in January. Highlights were as follows:

4Q17 revenues grew based on strong product supply sales, rising to $8.13mn versus $2.92mn in 4Q16 and above the pre-announced range of $7.5mn to $8.0mn.

Full Year 2017 revenues came in at $23.4mn, which was ahead of our estimate of $23.1mn, and up 76% versus FY2016 revenues of $13.3mn.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.88mn during the quarter, representing an impressive 47.7% of revenues. For the full 2017, Adjusted EBITDA was $9.53mn, representing 656% YoY growth versus $1.26mn in FY2016.

4Q17 GAAP EPS was $0.10, versus $0.01 in 4Q16. For the year GAAP EPS came in at $0.23 (0.22 on a fully diluted basis).

The company guided to 1Q18 revenues of $6.5 - $7.0mn, which suggests that 1Q18 growth is expected to be in a robust range of 89% to 104% versus 1Q17.

Increasing estimates on strong results

Zynex continues to report accelerating momentum in the market as management reported final 2017 results that were above the high end of its pre-announcement, as well as our raised estimates. Zynex grew revenues by 178% annually during 4Q17 to $8.1mn, and exhibited robust profitability with Adjusted EBITDA margins of nearly 48% and GAAP EPS of $0.10 per share. Indeed the quarter marked the sixth consecutive quarter of profitability for Zynex, as the company continues to benefit from demand for supplies and new device sales for its lead product NexWave. For the full year the company generated revenues of $23.1mn with Adjusted EBITDA, of $9.5mn and basic GAAP EPS of $0.23 ($0.22 fully diluted).

Raising estimates and price target

We are raising our price target and estimates following strong results. We now expect Zynex to generate FY2018 revenues of $31.5mn with GAAP EPS of $0.31. Our price target increases to $6.50, which represents a fair value multiple of 21.3x our 2018E EPS estimate of $0.31.

