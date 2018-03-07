Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the elevators and escalators market in Brazilfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous elevators and escalators market in Brazil research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to recent market trends, drivers, and challenges. It will also provide insights into the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment and offer new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the elevators and escalators market in Brazil is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction sector, covering diverse regions and industry segments and sub-segments. Some of the topics in this sector include shower trays, ceramic sanitary ware, prefabricated construction, and automatic door.

Elevators and escalators: market opportunity assessment

Elevators and escalators help move people and goods easily and efficiently within a building's premises. They are installed in commercial buildings, residential buildings, mixed-use buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. They are also installed in parking areas to help in optimum utilization of space.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The development of energy-efficient elevators and escalators is a key trend, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. With the upcoming Summer Olympics 2016, the Brazilian government aims to spend heavily on infrastructural development in all sectors. Thus, the market for elevators and escalators looks optimistic."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key customer segments

Commercial customers

Non-commercial customers

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of the elevators and escalators market in Brazil, as well as global factors that may impact the market. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economic progress of a country as does Technavio in the expansion and growth of the business.

