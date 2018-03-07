With effect from March 12, 2018, the preference share of NP3 Fastigheter AB will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Instrument: Preference shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NP3 PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of common preference shares: 10 867 789 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010820514 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 152346 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------



