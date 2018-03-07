BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 03/07/18 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation today announced that it has recently signed an asset replacement contract with Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA). The contract's scope covers the supply of 19 new BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 300 automated people mover cars, the retrofitting of 13 existing BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 cars, as well as delivering a signalling system upgrade for 14 stops on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line. The contract is valued at approximately 344 million SGD ($262 million US, 211 million euro).

Commenting on the contract award, Jayaram Naidu, Vice President of Southeast Asia, Bombardier Transportation, said, "As a world-leading rail supplier, Bombardier adds value for its customers and this latest contract shows the trust LTA has in us and further deepens our long-term presence in this important market. Bombardier started delivering INNOVIA APM 100s for Bukit Panjang Line in 1999 and we are ready to continue meeting Singapore's mobility needs with our high-performance rail vehicles, signalling systems and integrated fleet support."

Since 2012, Bombardier has delivered 276 driverless BOMBARDIER MOVIA Metro cars for Singapore's Downtown Line in addition to 13 driverless INNOVIA APM 100 cars for the Bukit Panjang LRT. Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and LRT networks have a combined ridership of over three million passengers daily and LTA is seeking to strengthen the country's rail infrastructure with the target to expand the rail network to 360km by 2030.

Bombardier has over 40 years of experience in designing, building, operating and maintaining automated transit systems for airports and cities globally providing exceptional route flexibility, while maintaining an unprecedented track record for reliability and dependability. In addition, our advanced CITYFLO 650 solution, chosen for over 40 lines across the world, covers the full range of automatic train control technology, as well as supporting our driverless automated people mover and monorail systems. The system can be expanded within short delivery times, and with minimum disruption to suit the operator's growing requirements.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

