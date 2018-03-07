sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,33 Euro		-0,02
-0,85 %
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 Ticker-Symbol: BBDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,32
2,34
17:02
2,32
2,33
17:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOMBARDIER INC2,33-0,85 %