The Restaurant Group maintained its full year dividend, boosting investor confidence as the Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito chain operator delivered its strategic plan despite falling profits and sales. Adjusted pre-tax profit of £56.7m for the calendar year was down 26% on the year before as revenues receded 4.4% to £679.3m. Earnings per share contracted 26% to 22.3p. The negative performance reflects the major price cuts management has made to re-position the leisure brands as well as cost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...