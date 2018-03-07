Broadcast and photographic products and solutions provider, the Vitec Group, has completed the acquisition of Adeal for a total investment of AUD 5m (£2.8m), it announced on Wednesday. The London-listed firm said the acquisition was expected to be earnings neutral in 2018 and marginally accretive in 2019. Adeal is a distributor of consumer and professional imaging products and accessories based in Melbourne, Australia, and Vitec's former imaging solutions distribution partner in Australia. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...