Door and window components supplier Tyman has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Ashland Hardware, a North American manufacturer of hardware for residential windows and doors, for an enterprise value of $101m (£72.7m), it announced on Wednesday. The London-listed firm said the acquisition was in line with its strategy to develop and extend the product portfolio of AmesburyTruth, through a combination of new product development and targeted acquisitions. It said the acquisition and ...

