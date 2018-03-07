Paddy Power Betfair said on Wednesday that it swung to a net profit in 2017 as operating profit and revenue grew, but it also warned that sporting results favouring bookies have hit customer activity. In the year to the end of December 2017, the company - formed by the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair in February 2016 - said it swung to a net profit of £217.7m from a loss of £5.7m the year before, as revenue rose 13% to £1.7bn, driven by 16% growth in sports revenue. Operating profit ...

