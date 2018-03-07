Construction materials group Breedon posted a 52% rise in 2017 profit on Wednesday as revenue grew thanks to improved performances from all three of its divisions. In the year to the end of December, pre-tax profit increased to £71.2m from £46.8m in 2016, on revenue of £652.4m, up 43%. Underlying basic earnings per share were up 19% to 4.14p and underlying earnings before interest and tax pushed up 35% to £80.4m, including a full-year contribution from Hope Construction Materials, which was ...

