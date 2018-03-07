ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon, CFO David Wells and CTO Michael Thornton will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-8035

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8035

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/26717 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.endrainc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 3, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010

International replay number: 1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 26717

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) system to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally, representing an estimated $13 billion global ultrasound market opportunity. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

