Integrity Viking Funds: Williston Basin/Mid-North America Stock Fund (ICPAX) Receives Lipper Performance Award

Best Fund Over Ten Years

MINOT, ND / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Integrity Viking Funds, a mutual fund management company, announced today that its Williston Basin/Mid-North America Stock Fund (NASDAQ: ICPAX) has earned the prestigious Lipper Fund Performance Award for Best Fund over the ten-year time period in the Natural Resources Funds category. A Lipper Fund Award is earned by one fund in each Lipper classification for achieving the strongest trend of consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers. This is the sixth year the Fund has been recognized by Lipper.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Lipper® again for the superior, long-term performance of our Williston Basin/Mid-North America Stock Fund," said Chief Investment Officer Mike Morey. "We've seen a full cycle in the energy sector over the past 10 years, from boom to bust, and are honored to be the top performing Fund over the timeframe. We are very proud of these awards and are further committed to producing top-tier results for our shareholders."

The Williston Basin/Mid-North America Stock Fund is designed to provide long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Fund invests in companies that are participating in or benefitting from the development of the resources in the Mid-North America Region.

Lipper rankings are based on Consistent Return and do not take sales charges into account. Lipper's Performance Achievement Certificates are awarded to funds with returns that topped their Lipper category over three-year, five-year, and 10-year time periods. Certificates are awarded for all Lipper Classifications and for the overall fund universe. Open-end funds, closed-end funds, and variable insurance products are considered for awards. All funds in a category do not necessarily pass all the requirements to be included in the funds' awards process. Of the qualifying funds, Williston Basin/Mid-North America Stock Fund was ranked 1 out of 37 funds for the 10-year time period ended December 31, 2017; 1 out of 44 funds for the five-year period ended December 31, 2015; 1 out of 48 funds for the 3-year and 1 out of 44 funds for the 5-year time periods ended December 31, 2014; 1 out of 48 funds for the 3-year and 1 out of 42 funds for the 5-year time periods ended December 31, 2013; 1 out of 48 funds for the 3-year and 1 out of 47 funds for the 5-year time periods ended December 31, 2012, and 1 out of 51 funds for the 3-year time period ended December 31, 2011,

More information is available at www.integrityvikingfunds.com or by calling (800) 276-1262.

The Fund is sold by prospectus only. For complete information, an investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus at no cost from your financial adviser or at www.integrityvikingfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

