Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) has been selected by the National Restaurant Association as one of 14 exhibitors to join its exclusive Startup Alley at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show 2018, the industry's premier event and the largest foodservice trade show in the U.S.

This year's show, located in Chicago, runs from May 19th to 22nd.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" covering this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_fcjdx0mw/Glance-Technologies-CSE-GET-to-present-at-exclusive-Startup-Alley-at-National-Restaurant-Association-Show

Desmond Griffin, CEO, stated: "This is such a significant honour for Glance to be chosen by the National Restaurant Association to exhibit in Startup Alley. Glance will have the opportunity to show more than 43,000 show attendees how our platform can improve both operating efficiency and guest experience, and we are excited to demonstrate what sets us apart."

Representing more than 500,000 restaurant businesses with more than one million outlets across the United States, the National Restaurant Association is the largest foodservice trade association in the world by membership.

Year after year, with attendees representing over 100 countries, the National Restaurant Show Association's Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show attracts businesses, buyers, influencers and thought leaders from dozens of segments of the global food service industry, where projected annual sales reach nearly $800 billion.

Since 2015, an exclusive group of the industry's top creators and innovators who meet the association's specific criteria are selected to exhibit in Startup Alley. Admission to this group gives Glance a unique opportunity to bring the company's Glance Pay App - with its top-flight security technology and smart rewards that foodies love - into the spotlight at the must-attend event for North American and global foodservice professionals.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs.

The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in Apple (iOS) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance also owns an end-to-end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay App.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com