Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS) (OTCBB: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) has reported results from the resubmission of the high grade assays reported on February 15, 2018. These results were from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones at the company's Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, USA.

In addition to reconfirming the high silver grades reported at that time, the company wanted to evaluate the presence of other minor elements. The new assays are shown in this table, with an additional column for the gold assays.

A previously reported high grade five-centimeter chip sample returning 684 ounces per ton, or 21,269 grams per tonne silver, also contained 0.02 grams per tonne gold. Other selected samples from the Sunshine zone included gold assays as high as 1.667 grams per tonne gold.

Sample Type Gold

grams per

tonne Silver

ounces per

ton Silver

grams per

tonne Copper

% Chip 5 cm, Legend zone 0.02 683.81 21,269 13.95 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise <0.02 167.28 5,203 2.89 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise <0.02 154.83 4,816 2.43 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise <0.02 84.94 2,642 6.60 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise 1.667 64.49 2,006 0.92 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise 0.88 58.70 1,826 5.24 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise 0.027 39.54 1,230 2.35 Grab sample (Big Dog) 0.298 32.85 1,022 0.29

Graeme O'Neill, CEO, stated: "The presence of gold with the high grade silver continues to validate the historic mining reports, where gold was reported as up to 10 grams per tonne."

Testing by Bayhorse with the Ore-Sorter at the Steinert facility in Kentucky has allowed the company to establish a lower potential cut-off grade of 2.5 ounces per ton or 77.8 grams per tonne silver.

The company previously reported that mineralization intersected 50 feet below the Sunshine and Junction Zones, 160 and 340 feet respectively from the Mine portal, increased the vertical extent of mineralization from 20 feet to 70 feet in thickness.

High silver grades at the Bayhorse Silver Mine have consistently been reported in previous news releases. The company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

The company has earned a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, and is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

