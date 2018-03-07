Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005570/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the engineering services outsourcing market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present updated insights into the market regarding the recent developments in this sector along with an in-depth analysis of the market in the global context. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date information on numerous parameters such as trends, drivers, and challenges, which will have an impact on the overall market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the engineering services outsourcing market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's ITO and BPO portfolio. Technavio offers valuable information and insights pertaining to market opportunities in this sector with a wide variety of market research reports covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include IT outsourcing, procurement outsourcing, human resource outsourcing, and ancillary revenue management.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

New opportunities for growth: engineering services outsourcing market in the US

The ability of outsourced services to reduce operating costs and to optimize return on investment will spur the growth prospects of this market. With the help of ESO services, enterprises can get support for a variety of capabilities, which includes working with the company's supply chain, designing manufactured parts, or developing aftermarket support for technical and engineering documentation. Furthermore, the capability of ESO to boost product development processes is a critical factor that will enhance market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The ESO market in the US has high growth potential as only a small portion of the existing engineering service needs of the US market are being outsourced. Vendors that focus on co-innovating domain intensive technology solutions for the manufacturing, automotive, and energy and utility sectors are anticipated to gain maximum market prominence."

Technavio's new report on the engineering services outsourcing market in the US will evaluate the top performing countries and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the engineering services outsourcing market in the US? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving market growth

Key trends expected to impact the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the engineering services outsourcing market in the US for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005570/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com