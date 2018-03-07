Paperchase Celebrate fiercefemales This Mother's Day

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This Mother's Day, Paperchase are celebrating fiercefemales at Oscar Wilde's statue and honouring the revolutionary mother that raised him.

Of the 925 public statues in the UK, only 158 are women and 25 of these are historical non-royal women. So when it comes to history, women didn't get the attention they deserved.

You've probably heard of Oscar Wilde, but did you know his mum refused to conform to Victorian society by using her wit to rally against the status quo? She was also an early advocate of women's rights and known for her progressive views championing females.

So this year, to mark International Women's Day and Mother's Day, Paperchase took matters into their own hands and are unearthing the real stories of the fierce, sassy and powerful mother's behind historic figures in society.

On Wednesday morning, a crowd gathered around Oscar Wilde's statue (London, WC2N 4HZ), just outside Charing Cross station in Central London, to share Lady Jane Wilde's story and wish her a very 'Happy Mother's Day'.

The campaign continues on social media, with a series of animations showing more iconic mothers who deserve to be recognised and celebrated including; Richard the Lionheart's mother, Eleanor of Aquitaine and Martin Luther King Jr's mother, Alberta Williams King.

Let's celebrate fiercefemales everywhere. This Mother's Day, find your mum a card as fierce as she is.

