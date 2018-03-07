Eissmann Group Automotive Cuts Test Cycles in Half Using Panaya Test Center

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Critical bugs were eliminated and testing accelerated while upgrading to SAP HANA

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, announced today that Eissmann Group Automotive, cut test cycles in half and eliminated critical errors while upgrading to SAP HANA and EPH7 using Panaya Test Center. Eissmann, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality shifter modules, trim components and full car interiors, used Panaya Test Center to keep their supplier system running 24/7 during the upgrade to enable just-in-time delivery, across time zones in three continents.

Using Panaya Test Center, Eissmann Group Automotive were able to define testing priorities, ensuring the most efficient use of IT resources and comprehensive test coverage. With both technical IT and business users able to adopt the same testing platform, Eissmann successfully increased their visibility into test cycles. By automating manual testing methods and leveraging advanced dashboards and collaboration functionalities, testing efforts were reduced by 50%.

"With Panaya, especially in the automotive sector, you have a very high level of quality as well as time savings thanks to detailed reporting," stated Martin Spiegler, Project Manager at Eissmann Group Automotive. "In total, we achieved 50% time savings on all regression tests and the upgrade tests, as we recorded our test cases and can re-use them every time."

"We are proud to enable Eissmann to tackle complexity and ensure business continuity while managing software changes," said Rafi Kretchmer, Panaya EVP. "With test management capabilities that are business process-centric, delivering real-time visibility, control and collaboration, Panaya Test Center enables customers to accelerate and standardize testing without compromising on scope or quality."

