Hemp, Inc. Set to Grow Up to 25,000 Acres of Industrial Hemp This Year

SPRING HOPE, N.C., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZPLHEoHBi0P3WZtVRPjiSR6jAmxNiN4xO23y_fOzFOwzEQiWgCV83Aaf6xhkgw4K_0jv9O1Y2fdK3ipWDzl3hw==) (OTC PINK:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company is set to grow up to 25,000 acres of industrial hemp this year thus making North Carolina the "Epicenter of the Industrial Hemp Industry". According to Hemp, Inc. representatives, the 25,000 acres to be grown are more than what the entire country grew last year alone. The large amount of acreage is expected to improve farmer profitability as well as boost the overall economy by opening up new revenue streams in the marketplace for buyers and farmers seeking higher quality products.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP) said, "North Carolina is quickly becoming the 'Epicenter of the Industrial Hemp Industry' with companies across the state claiming their stake in the hemp and cannabis industries and vast educational opportunities. We're also seeing more companies focus on specific niches. For example, Founder's Hemp (https://foundershemp.com/), a North Carolina-based company has launched a line of beauty products aimed at consumers of color. North Carolina is also home to the only Hemp University (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-hemp-for-profit-the-charlotte-event-2018-tickets-42823594524) that helps attendees add viable and profitable income streams by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue."

Due to the overwhelming success of Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-hemp-for-profit-the-charlotte-event-2018-tickets-42823594524) "Hemp University Master Grow Team" a cultivation consulting division has been established to further the University's mission to help landowners and farmers incorporate hemp into their crop rotation. Hemp University's consulting division, "Hemp University Grow", focuses on the development of grow room facilities, greenhouses, outdoor hemp farming and cannabidiol (CBD) extraction operations. Known as the Mastery Grow Team, this select group of hemp growers receives the advantage of numerous operational synergies and resource sharing. Hemp University's expert staff helps prevent growers from costly mistakes and imbalances that can reduce yield, quality, and consistency. The 7th educational symposium (Growing Hemp for Profit (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-hemp-for-profit-the-charlotte-event-2018-tickets-42823594524)) will be held on March 10, 2018.

To buy tickets for Hemp University's March 10th "Growing Hemp for Profit" event and to learn more about the line-up of Master Growers and farmers, coaches and trainers who will be facilitating, visit here (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YBVA4pyhmzlubAYFA3VzADv9wIZttwf0t6VygWZ7jOzAuNfEhk3bd_grBoibnCF0kwWG1vdcLEfEsNg48fd6QroBbSvX6qiKbHjW3qa621-hUPD2BP34JTVjtmA3RmNV5JYAN7PumdZ8irY7t8IiOBc2IuSTPyiWXzi90ow2WmmkxQjCJuPfFZ8Huhl4u9RRy0Mev2eMRMBprSdXCMnfDDfhd-iplbb8oZVv3psXUffl7ijvxKUPfWkHoRwluauRKKZXL2_QvILvRfLSwZhG0ECY6aDVUs22_ILRi6xT25sR1uX-gRrkz7OP0R9fqD29117FrWwGHQGiu5HDaFIUMQ==). The Hemp University is also on Facebook (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=55pCUSNiawexVYmUm8FW8ruQuoy7i-DZEkAPiijy1xog3BoItAq_cpEU5pew2YqSKk0gtS81rU_s42U0sPnGWEyXNDDxVitTHyjuUZFl69cDgIJHzcQBgDbvVnRHwtRIKLqh1etPyVRdQgrAdSz1SLLQdQWfx2bQ-o3OLlZut78V4o_Lwq83x2A7vE_LumpwVCJq8W61jPzXsgN6MuRB-wCPbUI0AObXxS198brVAxBp2prtAPkrLM8ia6cdMV29). Click here (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lk5tP9oCIS7_EewE2ijXllA-bJpjPDI4_ldTsgEtgCqbZNTxY4DWspa9WzXei0HDWBuRdysb7JDmow9A5Mlw04t0PuqWLmHDOXDUQ9nIxZ0ezQ6cK3cFRIH5qoBbRo218rFAf13KYT0z3_OciaUsJslEwX02Vyw4TOCIKaI5_HCCap6pnt-NnBvayUMYiKdwqEhwM602S4G7UMAGAdBVNuh9XYyXJIXzSjH7YWuedmFVQVoZ-76fXiT2Lc42VApw) to visit The Hemp University on Facebook (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M5ec5tbDehbB2av1yN7EPmYuEuweO44qrei_okisBqqs0SywgiheeIOIN1GfwC8yr6VsY431ZORYc55ka7DoaoSdZaGuV5Zc4U5uOmTe4Ipol4Rr-UprVMAJil_1OoB2q8_K4MyGn-2Xq_2Wzt5yPO_IhP_DQlsBeNWe5ydRo2dTyU_TvF4FTdbbYZmIdoxjd9EeeqBe1HOjkRzxq1Nl8QzCzCc2_0EiScb8cY8RpDHUlNf1MVxfzz1bri5eBXPsmZoHyJSVMPJh7Rqg2cF84CZssSiUh1zio7EV2Mp-JkE=). The Hemp University is also offering a $150 early bird discount.

