WuXi NextCODE Unveils Genomics Partnership with Google Cloud

-WuXi NextCODE's massively scalable genomics database management system and clinical and research applications will be available to Google Cloud Platform users

-Google Cloud BigQuery, the open source DeepVariant and other tools will be integrated for use with the WuXi NextCODE platform

-The companies plan to work on additional tools, capabilities and APIs going forward, to serve the global genomics community for the benefit of people worldwide

SHANGHAI;CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts;REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 7,2018 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the emerging global standard platform for genomic data, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud that aims to deliver comprehensive genomics capabilities to partners and customers worldwide.

The partnership, announced today at the HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition being held this week in Las Vegas, includes hosting WuXi NextCODE's core suite of capabilities on Google Cloud and its availability on the Google Cloud Launcher marketplace. These include GORdb, WuXi NextCODE secondary analysis, the Sequence Miner case-control research application, and the Clinical Sequence Analyzer clinical interpretation system. At the same time, key Google genomics and research tools will be integrated and deployable in tandem with the WuXi NextCODE platform, beginning with the DeepVariant secondary analysis pipeline, alongside other open-source analysis pipelines and tools available through Google Cloud Platform. The companies plan to launch the first phase of the offering - at the BioIT World Conference & Expo in Boston in May.

"WuXi NextCODE has been a pioneer of large-scale genomics, and we are thrilled to welcome them as a Google Cloud Partner," said Jonathan Sheffi, Product Manager, Genomics & Life Sciences at Google. "Our collaboration aims to create a powerful interoperable suite of capabilities to derive insight from sequence data."

"This partnership is an important step towards realizing our vision to provide people and organizations with the best tools for using genomic data, anywhere and at any scale," said Hannes Smarason, CEO of WuXi NextCODE. "We are excited to see our platform launch on Google Cloud this spring, and to explore collaborative projects that require the combined horsepower of our own and Google's tools and teams. Together, I expect we will find innovative ways to make more data more useful to more people, advancing the genomics field as well as serving our customers."

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

Contacts:

Edward Farmer, PhD JiaWei Wang efarmer@wuxinextcode.com jw_wang@wuxinextcode.com +1 781-775-6206 +86 21 5046 5558

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511624/WuXi_NextCODE_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650718/Google_Cloud_Platform_Logo.jpg