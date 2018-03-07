Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Begins a 3000-meter Exploration Campaign on Dabia South in Mali.

QUÉBEC CITY, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the beginning of a RC (Reverse Circulation) drilling campaign on its Dabia South permit located in the Kéniébia region of Mali. The main target will be the mineralized zone of Kabaya. Komet's staff is already on site, and preliminary work started on March 1st. The first drill holes are starting today, and the completion of the 3000 m is planned for the end of March depending on field conditions. Immediately following the end of the drilling campaign, the geology team will remain on site to undertake geological mapping of the anomalous areas of the soil geochemistry survey.

This campaign aims to achieve the following 3 main objectives:

1. Complete the 50x25m mesh of the southwestern section of Kabaya, these holes will be used to increase the quality of the mineralized zone of this sector.

2. Complete the 100x50m mesh in the southern extension of the two sections of Kabaya and in the northern part of the southwestern section. These holes will be used to increase or circumscribe the mineralized zone 150m north and south of Kabaya.

3. Test a soil geochemical anomaly on one of the priority gold mineralization assessment areas by conducting a short RC survey line.

Based on these results, an extended metallurgical gold recovery test (Extended Gravity Recoverable Gold / EGRG) is planned and a core drilling campaign will be defined. All of these steps are part of the program that establishes the exploration steps necessary to consider gold extraction in the Kabaya Zone and define other mineralized clusters on the permit.

Mr André Gagné, president and CEO stated: "We are really proud of this permit located on the Senegalo-Malian shear zone which hosts several multi-million ounce deposits".

For more details on the Dabia South permit and the Kabaya zone, please see the August 23, 2017, press release "Komet - End of drilling campaign on Kabaya in Mali (http://kometgold.com/en/komet-end-of-drilling-campaign-on-kabaya-in-mali/)".

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the geological information presented herein.

Investors relations and information: André Gagné, President and CEO 581-300-1666 / a.gagne@kometgold.com / Skype: andregagne11

