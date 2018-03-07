F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend

TO: RNS

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:07 March 2018



Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 15 March 2018

Record Date: 16 March 2018

Pay Date: 29 March 2018

All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

