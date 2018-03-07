Market research firm Technavio has announced the release their updated report on the global electric guitar market. This new report will provide an updated market analysis for the period 2018-2022.

The report will present the latest insights on the latest trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period along with a detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the global electric guitar market is an integral part of Technavio's consumer electronics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the consumer electronics market, covering new technologies and innovations. Some of the topics covered include set-top-box, home audio equipment, mobile phone accessories, and Bluetooth headsets market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global electric guitar market projected the Americas to dominate the market in 2015, accounting for a market share of around 77%. The presence of many musical bands as well as music lovers in this region has been driving market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing interest in leisure activities is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. An increasing number of individuals have taken to learning electric guitar as it is one of the most attractive musical instruments, which supports a varied genre of music."

Technavio's new on the report on the global electric guitar market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Key market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Latest market trends expected to impact growth

The report on the global electric guitar market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

