As Energy Storage Europe approaches, pv magazine counts down the highest-ranked energy storage highlights, selected by our independent jury, that visitors to the exhibition can lay their eyes on. In first-place was Younicos' combined gas and battery grid services power plant.pv magazine has evaluated and assessed a range of energy storage innovations and applications for the upcoming Energy Storage Europe in Düsseldorf (March 13-15). Our highlights ranking awards the top 10, based on the scores of an expert, independent jury, which assessed a total of 24 candidates. The full ranking is published ...

