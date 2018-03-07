The company deployed 85 MW of residential solar during Q4 2017, as the last of the big three residential solar installers sticking to the third-party solar model.For years, Sunrun has described itself as the "largest dedicated residential solar installer in the United States". This crafty use of wording was only technically accurate given that SolarCity and later Tesla installed commercial and industrial solar, as well as residential solar, but did not mean that Sunrun had a larger residential market share. However, as of Sunrun's Q4 2017 results, CEO Lynn Jurich has dropped the "dedicated". ...

