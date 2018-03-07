IOTA-DCI Fight Opens a New Pandora's BoxThe ongoing IOTA-DCI conflict has just taken a bloody turn. In case you haven't been following, cryptocurrency IOTA is embroiled in a controversy with a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research group, which has raised giant question marks on IOTA's future. But just as we were beginning to second-guess our IOTA price forecast for 2018, the latest revelations have restored our faith in IOTA.We have reasons to believe that IOTA may survive this temporary hiccup and live to fight another day. Let's give you a quick heads-up on what's been going on lately.A think tank at MIT called Digital Currency.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...