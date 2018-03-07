Daily Litecoin News UpdateWhile the crypto market corrects, it may be reassuring for LTC HODLers to know that Litecoin is securing further acceptance in the investment world. In the past 24 hours, we've had two institutions launch new investment instruments for investors. Both of these include Litecoin.First up is the first-of-its-kind Litecoin Investment Trust, something similar to the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) launched three years ago.The crypto world's largest investment fund, Grayscale Investments, LLC, is launching four new investment trusts after the success of its Bitcoin focused-trust. Litecoin.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...