Fashion retailer New Look said on Wednesday that it plans to close 60 of its 593 UK stores, putting up to 980 jobs at risk. The company, which said back in February that it made a third-quarter pre-tax loss of £123.5m as sales declined 6% to £1.01bn, announced a proposal to cut its UK store estate and rental costs amid a challenging trading performance and a difficult retail environment. As part of the proposals, New Look has instigated a voluntary redundancy process, but said all efforts will ...

