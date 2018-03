BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced positive results from its Phase IIb study of evobrutinib (Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor - BTK) in relapsing multiple sclerosis or MS. The study has met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that evobrutinib resulted in a clinically meaningful reduction of gadolinium enhancing T1 lesions measured at weeks 12, 16, 20 and 24 in comparison to patients receiving placebo.



Evobrutinib, discovered by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is also in Phase IIb studies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



