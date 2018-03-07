Dawson James Securities Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2018 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA, Warrants - SNOAW) today announced the March 6th closing of a public offering of 1,428,570 shares of common stock at an offering price of $3.50. SNOA Nasdaq closing bid on the day of pricing was $3.51.

The net proceeds to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from this offering are approximately $4.6 million and will be used for general working capital purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc., utilized it's proprietary "Diversified Investor Offering™ (DIO)" which includes both fundamental institutional investors alongside the firm's retail and family office network. This transaction was led by Montreux Equity Partners, a firm that has significant experience investing in dermatology and specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the lead placement agent and sole book runner and The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as the co-placement agent on this offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-221477) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and subsequently declared effective on November 27, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement, and a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering were filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The company's products, which are sold throughout the United States and internationally, have improved outcomes for more than five million patients globally by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses.

The company's headquarters are in Petaluma, California, with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

