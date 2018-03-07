Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global faucet market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment along with detailed insights into various trends and drivers that are expected to impact the market over the forecast period. It will also provide new predictions based on the recent data available.

The upgraded research report on the global faucet market is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economic progress of a country, creating investment opportunities across the entire economic spectrum. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, covering diverse regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include excavator market, in India, mining equipment, flooring market, and tower cranes.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global faucet market 2016-2020 projected APAC as the leading market with a market share of close to 44% in 2014, followed by the Americas and EMEA. Factors such as the rising urban population, increased brand awareness, and the increase in per capita annual disposable income of urban households were identified as key factors impacting growth in the APAC region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "An increase in the global sales of homes and the construction of new buildings and skyscrapers in developing economies such as China, South Korea, and India are expected to have a positive impact on the global faucet market during the forecast period."

Technavio's new report on the global faucet market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Market segmentation and analysis

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global faucet market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

