Mobile Power Plant Market Worth 1.73 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel Type (Natural Gas/LPG, Diesel), Power Rating (1-10 MW, 11-20 MW, 21-50 MW), Application (Oil & Gas, Emergency Power, Remote Area Electrification), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.39 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.73 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as lack of power infrastructure in the world, increasing demand for electricity in remote areas, and frequent natural disasters.

Browse 69 Tables and 37 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mobile Power Plant Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

The natural gas/LPG segment is estimated to hold the largest share of Mobile Power Plant Market, by fuel type, during the forecast period

Natural gas/LPG segment held the largest share of the Mobile Power Plant Market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The 21-50 MW segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Mobile Power Plant Market, by power rating, in 2017

21-50 MW is estimated to be the largest segment of the Mobile Power Plant Market, by power rating, in 2017. 21-50 MW mobile power plants are mainly used for large projects such as electrification of village or coastal areas and emergency power requirement. Countries such as Indonesia, Angola, Nigeria, and India are showing rapid growth in the 21-50 MW mobile power plant segment due to the recent increase in demand for electricity in remote areas.

Middle East & Africa: The leading regional market in mobile power plant

In this report, the Mobile Power Plant Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and includes profiles of some of the leading players in the Mobile Power Plant Market. The key players include GE (US), Siemens (Germany), APR Energy (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), PW Power Systems (US), Metka (Greece), Solar Turbines (US), Turbine Technology Services (US), Vericor (US), Mapna (Iran), Meidensha (Japan), and Ethos Energy (UK). These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, and investments and expansions to increase their global presence and market share.

