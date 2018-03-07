MYM Appoints New Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce Dr. Charith Adkar has joined MYM as its new Chief Science Officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Dr. Adkar completed his PhD in Plant Biology and Crop Production from the University of Milano, Italy with the specialization in Molecular Plant Pathology. He completed his postdoctoral studies at Hirosaki University, Japan and Université de Sherbrooke, Canada. His areas of expertise include Plant Science, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Molecular host-pathogen interactions and Bioinformatics.

Dr. Adkar will manage MYM's scientific, research and technological operations. He will work primarily at the Laval and Weedon production facilities.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Charith Adkar to the MYM team," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Dr. Adkar will be instrumental in leading MYM to be a global innovator in the science and technology of medicinal cannabis. His proven track record and research in plant biology and crop production will ensure that MYM will be on the cutting edge of cannabis plant discovery and research."

Subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan Dr. Adkar will received 75,000 options to purchase common shares of the company priced at $3.18. The options will vest as follows: 25,000 of the Stock Options will vest on the six (6) month anniversary of the Start Date; 25,000 of the Stock Options will vest on the twelve (12) month anniversary of the Start Date; and 25,000 of the Stock Options will vest on the eighteen (18) month anniversary of the Start Date. The options will expire (1) year after each vesting date.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

