The project is part of the three large-scale solar plants that the Dominican government is planning to bring online in 2018.Emerald Solar Energy, a joint venture between Canada-based Potentia Renewables and the Dominican group Cisneros, has started construction on a 25 MW solar power plant in Barahona, in the Dominican Republic. The project's ground-breaking ceremony was attended by the President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina. According to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic, the project has an initial capacity of 25 MW, but an expansion of a further 25 MW is planned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...