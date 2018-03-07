Market research firm Technavio has announced the release their updated report on the global food and beverage metal can market. This new report will provide expert industry insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current market scenario, latest trends, drivers and challenges along with an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market. It will also provide new forecasts and predictions based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the food and beverage metal can market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Packaging plays a significant role in transportation and warehousing, and it is an important aspect of the distribution chain. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include flexible packaging market in North America, aluminum foil packaging, food processing machinery, and packaging machinery.

Global opportunities for market growth

Technavio's previous report on the global food and beverage metal can marketprojected North America to account for 35% share of the market in 2015, owing to high demand for canned food products from the organized retail sector, which had been driving market growth in this region. According to the report, the packaged food market is expected to generate a market value of around USD 3 trillion by 2020 leading to increased demand for packaging solutions and products.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The high recycling rate of metal cans is promoting the usage of these products among various suppliers. Metal cans made from aluminum and iron can be recycled and used as consumable beverage cans within 60 days. This recycling process is beneficial for the environment as it lowers the need for new raw materials, thereby reducing the rapid depletion of natural resources."

Technavio's new report on the global food and beverage metal will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key trends expected to impact the market

Market segmentation and analysis

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global food and beverage metal can market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

