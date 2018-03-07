Checkout.com Secures a Place on Tech City's Future Fifty

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London-based online payment solutions provider is amongst 2018's 26 new entrants

Checkout.com, a leading international online payment solutions provider, has been included in Tech City's renowned Future Fifty programme for 2018.

Future Fifty is a government-backed initiative, introduced in 2014 to support the UK's pioneering tech businesses. Previous Future Fifty alumni include peer to peer lending platform, RateSetter, and online fast food delivery service, Just Eat. Since the programme's launch, previous years' cohorts have gone on to make significant contributions to the UK's thriving tech scene: employing 27,000 people in total, and successfully completing five IPOs and 23 mergers and acquisitions.

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder and CEO of Checkout.com says, "Being included in this year's Future Fifty is testament to our commitment to meeting the payment needs of high-tech businesses with our solution-oriented approach. The Future Fifty companies represent some of the most exciting businesses in the UK tech ecosystem and we are delighted to join their ranks. We're very much looking forward to working with the fantastic network of peers to continue to change and improve the payments sector and the wider UK tech industry."

Parveen Dhanda, Programme Lead for Future Fifty at Tech City UK, says, "We're delighted to welcome 26 new exceptional high-growth companies onto the Future Fifty programme for 2018. The Future Fifty class of 2018 includes companies from right across the UK. All these companies face common challenges in scaling their teams and operations, and share an ambition to build world-beating global digital businesses."

Checkout.com works directly with businesses to handle payments in any country, via a single integration. Checkout.com solutions connect e-commerce businesses seamlessly with all credit and debit cards, and major alternative payment methods, via entirely proprietary technology. Removing all third-party intermediaries eliminates the need for multiple service providers and consolidates the entire payment process. We currently process over 150 currencies for companies including Samsung, Simba Sleep, Virgin, and Adidas.

About Checkout.com

Launched in 2012, Checkout.com is a leading provider of international online payment solutions. Checkout.com is built on 100% proprietary technology and handles every part of the payment process, providing complete transparency across the entire payment value chain.

We currently process 150+ currencies. In addition, we give you the ability to accept all international cards, plus popular alternative and local payments through one integration.

With customers like Samsung, Simba Sleep, Virgin, and Adidas, we're proud of the company we keep. Our mission is to partner with smart businesses of all sizes to optimize their payments, increase revenues, and meet the dynamic needs of their customers.

For more information, comment or interview opportunities, please contact:

TopLine Comms

checkout@toplinecomms.com

+44(0)207-580-6502