DGAP-Media / 2018-03-07 / 16:23 The Uniper SE Supervisory Board today extended Keith Martin's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) until February 29, 2024. Martin joined the Uniper Management Board on March 1, 2016 on a 3-years contract. As CCO, the 49-year-old Brit is the Management Board member responsible for the global commodity trading and sales. He has extensive experience in international energy trading and the global gas business from previous roles at companies that include Shell, Gazprom, and PetroChina. *About Uniper* Uniper is a leading international energy company with operations in more than 40 countries and around 13,000 employees. Uniper's business is to provide a reliable supply of energy and related services. Its main operations include power generation in Europe and Russia and global energy trading. Its headquarters are in Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information please contact: Leif Erichsen T +49 2 11-45 79-35 70 M +49 1 71-5 63 92 42 leif.erichsen@uniper.energy This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: Uniper SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-03-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Uniper SE E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Dusseldorf Germany Phone: +49 211 73275 0 Fax: +49 211 4579 5 01 E-mail: info@uniper.energy Internet: www.uniper.energy ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6 WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 661527 2018-03-07

