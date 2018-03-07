Ridecell Appoints Product Innovation Expert to Accelerate Growth

New Vice President of Product Lori Van Deloo Brings Decades of Product Management Experience to Leading Mobility Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ridecell Inc., the leading platform forcarsharing and ridesharingoperators, today announced the addition of Lori Van Deloo to its senior leadership team as the company's new Vice President of Product.In her new position, Loriwill be responsible for leading Ridecell's productstrategy, vision, and roadmap.

Lori brings more than 20 years of successful global product innovation and operational experience to Ridecell. Most recently, she was the Founder and CEO ofBancSpace, a Fintech SaaSstartup, providing enterprise-grade secure, real-time communications and collaboration services. Prior to that, Lori held senior leadership roles at Visa, BEA Systems (acquired by Oracle), Openwave Systems and Accenture.

"Lori is an operational leader and product visionary with deep experience in high volume secure transaction markets,"said, Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO."Lori's insight and energy will be critical to Ridecell as we grow our ridesharing, carsharing, and autonomous vehicle solution offerings. I look forward to her leadership as we leverage our success with new products, and build even stronger relationships withourpartners and their customers."

As a recognized leader in technology and innovation, Lori also served as a Distinguished Visitor (visiting professor) at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She was responsible for creating and teaching the Global Payments Technology & Innovation course for MBA students, offered as part of UCLA Anderson's Easton Technology Management Center.

"Ridecellhas enjoyed remarkable growth in the last two years. It is uniquelypositioned as the leading platform provider for new mobility services today, and for the self-driving future of tomorrow,"saidLori Van Deloo."I am incredibly excited by this new challenge and look forward to working with the team to enhance Ridecell's product offerings and deliver greater value for our customers."

About Ridecell

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company provides an intelligent software platform that empowers mobility operators, including OEMs, car rental companies, auto clubs, cities, transit agencies, dealer groups, and private fleets to launch, expand, and maximize the utilization of their own ridesharing, carsharing, and autonomous fleet services. End-to-end integration and automation accelerate time to market, enabling Ridecell customers to launch mobility services quickly, operate efficiently, and scale revenues as business grows.

Founded in 2009 with a team of more than 100 professionals in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, Ridecell is backed by investment funding from BMW i Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator. The company has already processed over 20 million rides and rentals for new mobility offerings, including ReachNow, mobility service from the BMW Group, OMNI by Volkswagen, and GIG Carsharing service by AAA. In addition, Ridecell powers dynamic shuttle services for campuses such as Georgia Tech, UC Berkeley, UCSF, 3M, and transit agencies like SouthWest Transit.

