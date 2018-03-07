LimaCorporate Awarded With Two New ODEP Ratings for the SMR Reverse

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LimaCorporate is proud to announce that the SMR Shoulder System has recently been awarded by the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP) in the UK, with the following two ratings (ODEP ratings can be found on odep.org.uk):

10A ODEP Rating - SMR Reverse with Uncemented Fixation (Metal Glenosphere / Polyethylene Liner Combination);

5A ODEP Rating - SMR Reverse HP with Uncemented Fixation (Polyethylene Glenosphere / Metal Liner Combination).

The Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP) was set up in the United Kingdom in 2002 and provides ongoing assessment of arthroplasty implants to benchmark Hip, Knee and Shoulder implants, providing a standard rating for their survivorship and data submission quality.

Shoulder ratings are provided at benchmarks of 3, 5, 7 and 10 years of follow-up alongside a 'A' or 'B' rating dependent upon the strength of evidence and the quality of the data provided. The main criteria are the survivorship of the implants, the number of patients and the length of follow-up. Many countries outside the United Kingdom now use these ratings to assist in their approval of products into the market place. ODEP ratings provide a simple, independently verified assessment of the performance of an implant, assessed against Clinical best practice guidelines.

LimaCorporate is proud to remark that the SMR Reverse (Uncemented with Metal Glenosphere) was awarded an ODEP 10A rating in 2017 and it is currently the only Shoulder replacement system to be awarded with a 10A benchmark. This achievement, together with the celebration of its 15th Anniversary last year, is a further evidence of the outstanding Clinical heritage of the SMR System. The SMR System was the first Shoulder modular platform to be launched on the market in 2002, and it has since then encountered the appreciation of a wide number of surgeons world-wide.

"I am very happy for the high ODEP rating for the SMR Reverse and HP implants, it matches perfectly with my surgical experience and the satisfaction of my patients," said Dr. Alessandro Castagna.

To reinforce the strong position held by the SMR System, during the second half of 2018, the SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid will be launched in the US. The SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid features LimaCorporate's core 3D printed technology, Trabecular Titanium, offering to surgeons an innovative solution for Glenoid replacement. Thanks to its modularity, the SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid is the first convertible Hybrid Glenoid implant on the market that allows to convert from anatomic to reverse implant design without the need to remove the TT centralpeg. The SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid offers an optimized range of sizes, mismatch and thicknesses options to allow an appropriate soft tissues management.

"The achievement of the ODEP 10A rating for the SMR Reverse is yet another recognition for our remarkable technology.On behalf of all of LimaCorporate, I would like to thank the surgeon community that believed in the SMR System from the beginning", said Luigi Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of LimaCorporate.

