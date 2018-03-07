MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/07/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Curacao Ecocity Projects N.V. to conduct a soft launch of an exclusive line of Aloe Vera based supplements and skin care products under the Bioganix brand.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO of Relevium stated: "The launch of Aloe Vera based products is an important step for the Bioganix brand as it diversifies its product portfolio into the world of sustainable plant-derived compounds for health and wellness." Mr. Useche stated further: "There is currently a major shift in the research and application of plant-based derivatives, which have been known historically as beneficial to our health. Aloe Vera is the first of several beneficial plant-derived products we look forward to integrate into our product offerings."

The successful launch will lead to the creation of a full line of aloe-based supplements and skin care products, which can be well formulated with other plant derivatives such as Hemp, Ashwagandha and Tart Cherry derivatives.

About Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is just one of over 420 species Aloe that belongs to the Liliaceae family and the source of the well-known Aloe Vera gel. The Aloe Vera gel is the most common commercial form of aloe and it's used in conventional and natural products.

There are about seventy-five active components have been identified in the Aloe Vera plant, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, polysaccharides, saponins, and salicylic acids. Aloe provides 20 out of 22 human-required amino acids, and all eight essential amino acids required for optimal health and growth.

About Curacao Ecocity Projects and Curaloe

Located in the island of Curacao and with a sister company in South Africa, Curaloe is a privately held company that prides themselves to produce what could be the purest Aloe Vera products in the World. From plants to consumer products, the company operates a plantation, an Aloe Vera extraction factory and cosmetic and supplement manufacturing and bottling facilities.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

