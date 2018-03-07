SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2018) - Liberty Bank announced that Kristin Ditlevsen has joined its team as Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Business Development. She has been selected to replace the retiring Wanda Alfaro and reports directly to Bruce K. Farrell, President and CEO. She will be responsible for managing, developing, and expanding the bank's business sector.

In the industry for nearly 30 years, Ditlevsen is an accomplished business banking professional with a proven track record in commercial, construction, and SBA lending. She also brings leadership experience to Liberty Bank, making her an ideal asset to expand the bank's profitability while meeting the needs of its communities.

Ditlevsen comes to Liberty Bank from Lighthouse Bank, in Santa Cruz, where she was a Senior Vice President Lending Group Manager. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager at Focus Business Bank, in Santa Clara.

"Kristin believes in our communities and emphasizes a consultative approach when addressing clients' overall needs -- from improving cash flow to fraud prevention," says Farrell. "She also approaches challenges with creative solutions, offering Liberty Bank a fresh perspective. I'm excited to welcome her to the Liberty Bank family, and wish Wanda the very best as she enters the next stage of her journey."

About Liberty Bank

Founded in 1982 by a group of local businesspeople, Liberty Bank is an independent, community bank. The bank's focus is to provide a range of financial services to its friends, neighbors, and businesses in Santa Cruz, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. Liberty Bank prides itself on building relationships with customers and contributing to their local communities. Information on the bank is available at www.libertybk.com. Liberty Bank is a member of the FDIC.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/3/6/11G150117/Images/Kristin_Ditlevsen_Photo-86fca3c400d9bd0eb58ffd0b74a6d3b3.jpg

Contact:

Bruce K. Farrell

650-871-2400

bfarrel@libertybk.com