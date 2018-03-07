Ethereum News UpdateLooming over the cryptocurrency market is a big question mark concerning how regulators view the asset class.Are they commodities? Are they securities? The difference might not seem important to investors, but it could have a huge impact on Ethereum prices.After all, securities are tightly regulated.Classifying cryptocurrencies as such could bind them to financial regulations like the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. This might, in turn, slow down industry progress by raising the cost of compliance.Or it might not. This is uncharted territory for everyone.

