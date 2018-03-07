Panther Securities announced on Wednesday that, based on preliminary unaudited information, it expects the profit after taxation for the year ended 31 December to be of the order of £20m. The AIM-traded firm put the performance down to a number of factors, including the independent revaluation of the group's entire portfolio at 31 December, which would likely result in an increase in valuation at year-end of approximately £16m. Additionally, the group's interest rate swaps liability at 31 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...