IT firm FDM Group saw pre-tax profits rise 26% in the year ended December 31, rounding the year out with £47.2m in profits thanks to increasing revenues from Mountie. Group revenue gained 23% to £233.6m for the period, despite its gross margin narrowing to 44.6% from 45.5%. Revenues from its Mountie programme, a project that sees FDM supply banks with direct IT support, increased 24% to £207.3m from the £167.3m posted a year prior as Mounties assigned to client sites rose 17% to 3,170 from ...

