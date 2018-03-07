Nostra Terra announced on Tuesday that its Pine Mills oil field in the United States achieved record monthly revenue of $161,000 in February. Average field output reached 126 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in February, representing a 30% increase on the first half of 2017, contributing significantly to Nostra Terra's move into positive cash flow last month. Matt Lofgran, chief executive of Nostra Terra, said: "We're excited to see Pine Mills have a record month with revenue, and also reach a new ...

