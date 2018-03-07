Leak detection and remediation services provider Water Intelligence raised approximately £4.2m on Wednesday as part of an oversubscribed placing and subscription through the issue of more than 2.1m new ordinary shares to fund the purchase of American Leak Detection, a franchise based in Louisville, Kentucky. The fundraising comprised a placing of 1,846,154 new ordinary shares to raise £3.6m, as well as a subscription of 325,166 ordinary shares to raise a further £600,000. Additionally, Dr ...

